Two children stung to death by bees in Kitui

, KITUI, Kenya, Feb 28 – A family in Kitui is mourning after a swarm of bees stung to death two siblings, leaving their mother in critical condition before terrorising their neighbours.

Area police boss Anthony Kamitu stated that the woman is admitted to the Kitui Level Five Hospital after suffering serious injuries.

“It is a bizarre incident. I am told the bees were very violent,” he stated.

Locals have advanced various theories about the bees, as some claimed they targeted specific family members.

“The way the bees reacted was unusual. We don’t know how they attacked the village. They were attacking selected individuals at a time and they were many.”

The bodies of the two children, a boy and a girl were taken to the Kitui Hospital Mortuary.