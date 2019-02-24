Two boys drown while fetching water in a well in Machakos

Shares

, MACHAKOS, Kenya, Feb 24 – Two boys aged 10 and 12 died on Saturday after drowning in a well at Kituluni village in Machakos County.

The two drowned while fetching water in a well in their homestead.

Matungulu police boss Samuel Mukuzi confirming the incident said the two fell inside the well early on Sunday but their bodies have been retrieved and taken to Ol Donyu Sabuk hospital mortuary.

“We received a distress call in the early hours of today (Sunday) from a ward head, at about 7:00 am that two boys had fallen into a well. On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team to the scene at about 7:42 am,” said Mukuzi