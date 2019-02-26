Teacher Training Manual review for new curriculum underway

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 26 – The review of the Teacher Training Manual for the new curriculum is currently underway, in preparation of the training of teachers and other curriculum support officers which is scheduled for April 2019.

Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang told the National Assembly Education Committee that the exercise which began Monday is expected to end on March 1.

He further said that the curriculum designs are due to be published by February 28 to facilitate development course books and teachers guides for grade 4.