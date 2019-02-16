Surrender or face wrath of the law: Matiangi tells cattle rustlers in Nyandarua

Shares

Ol-Kalou, Nyandarua, Feb 16 – Interior and Government Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has directed the Nyandarua County security team to beef up security in the region following a spate of murders and cattle rustling.

Speaking at Tumaini Centre, Matiangi said the national Government will add more security resources next week in the County to facilitate the crackdown of criminals.

“We will not have another incidence of cattle rustling here,” said Matiangi.

He urged the residents to co-operate with the security team in the operation that is supposed to start next week.

“If you know these people tell them to surrender to the police before we catch up with them,” warned Matiangi.

Ol-Kalou Member of Parliament Njuguna Kiaraho had decried rising cases of insecurity in the area and challenged the security agencies to step up surveillance.

The MP lamented that cases of murder and livestock theft were on the rise.

Kiaraho observed that there was a high number of foreigners working in local flower farms and called on the government to ensure such individuals are properly vetted to ensure that criminals do not find their way in the region.

Kiaraho at the same time complained of rowdy contractors working on some of the roads in Ol-Kalou town whom he accused of doing shoddy works.

He claimed there is a contractor who was given money and then left leaving behind un-attended works and hence want the government to crack a whip on such persons.