Sonko offers Murage job after court frees him over KNH bill saga

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 19 – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Tuesday offered a job opportunity to Boniface Murage, the man who was arrested trying to smuggle his child from Kenyatta National Hospital over a Sh56,000 pending bill.

Murage was on Tuesday was handed a three-month suspended sentence by Nairobi Magistrate Caroline Nzibe of Milimani Law Courts.

Murage pleaded guilty to the offence saying he did not have money to offset the huge bill.

The Sh56,000 bill was paid on Monday night by a good Samaritan as the Sonko Rescue Team also took Murage’s wife shopping for all the required baby products.

On Tuesday morning, as Murage was being released from custody, Sonko delivered the good news from the United States where he is attending the UN conference in New York that he will be employed at the County Government.

“This is to notify you (Boniface Murage) that you have been offered a job at Nairobi’s Environment Department,” a letter from Sonko read in part.

Sonko has directed Murage to report to his office immediately.

Meanwhile, Sonko has also instructed his team to pay legendary footballer Joe Kadenge a visit in hospital.

Sonko directed his team to offer Kadenge any assistance needed and ensure he gets quality medical attention in order to boost his recovery.

Sonko thanked President Uhuru Kenyatta for helping Kadenge’s family to settle the outstanding hospital bill through the NHIF medical cover.

“As the Ambassador of Good Deeds, I wish Kadenge a quick recovery and I urge all Kenyans to pray for him and also remember other Kenyans who are bedridden in hospitals across the country, I thank President Uhuru Kenyatta on his goodwill,” said Sonko.