Sonko invited to UN meeting on food security, nutrition

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 1 – The United Nations General Assembly President has invited Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko to address a cities forum on food security, nutrition and climate change on February 19.

The forum will be held jointly with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and will take place at the UN headquarters in New York.

ADVERTISEMENT

The theme of the event is “from global issues to local priorities: the role of cities in global agenda, including cities for sustainable development, food security, nutrition and climate change”.

Participants will deliberate how to offer solutions to tackle the challenge of achieving global food security and nutrition.

They will also discuss how to implement international outcomes and solutions at the local level, having in mind priorities of cities and local authorities.

The forum will give a voice to cities from around the world participating to share successful experiences towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and in addressing issues related to climate change.