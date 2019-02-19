Rotaract hosts 7000 students living with disabilities as it marks 40th Anniversary

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 17 – More than 7000 students and pupils living with disabilities gathered at the Jamhuri Show Ground to celebrate the 40th Rotary Anniversary Sunshine Rally on Saturday.

The Rally brought together children from schools in Nairobi, Machakos, Thika, Murang’a, Kirinyaga and Nyeri Counties for a day of fun, games and entertainment, at the ASK Jamhuri Show Ground Nairobi.

Rotary International District Kenya Public Relations Representative Silvia Moraa says the objective is to promote the disability agenda in Kenya.

In the past four years, the rotary club has touched lives of 15,861 special needs children.

“We had 3,100 in 2015, 2,600 in 2016, 4,700 in 2017 and 5,461 in 2018) and we aspire to do the same for 7,000 more this time all drawn from special needs schools and institutions within the surrounding five counties around the capital city. This year’s Rotary theme being “Be the Inspiration and the UN theme being “Empowering persons with disabilities and ensuring inclusiveness and equality,” she said.

The Rotary Sunshine Rally was born from the philanthropy of the Manu Chandaria Foundation in 1979; to bring together physically and mentally challenged children with primary objective being; to feed, entertain, and give the kids a day’s spell in the sun.

“Families must learn to tolerate, accept and hopefully celebrate children who are not what they originally had in mind. Communities also play a part by accepting and providing opportunities for the child,” she added.

Rotary is an international organization with a membership of 1.3 million spread across 35,000 clubs around the world.

Rotarians are professionals in various fields, business leaders and community leaders who offer their time and resources to solve community challenges.

“In Kenya, we have about 300 community projects that involve solutions in: disease prevention and treatment, maternal and child health, basic education and literacy, water and sanitation, peace and conflict resolution, economic and community development,” she noted.