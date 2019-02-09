President Uhuru’s big 4 agenda to benefit from US-Kenya business forum 

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 9 – The US-Africa Business Summit scheduled in Maputo, Mozambique in June 2019 will benefit Kenya’s big Four Agenda.

While meeting the President and CEO of the Corporate Council on Africa, Florizelle Liser in Washington DC, USA, Foreign Affairs CAS Ababu Namwamba said Kenya is keen to work closely with the Council and continues to create a conducive environment for businesses to thrive.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two discussed Kenya-US trade ties, American investment interests in Kenya, the post-AGOA regime and the upcoming US-Africa Business Summit where Kenya is expected to participate.

The summit is a platform for US and Africa private sector and government representatives to engage on key sectoral issues, including Agribusiness, energy, Health, infrastructure, housing, ICT, and Finance.

The summit will also provide an opportunity for countries to showcase current and envisaged projects and investment opportunities.

“Kenya is on a very positive trajectory with all fundamentals just perfect for a robust and bullish business environment that has been injected with the impetus of the Big 4 Agenda championed by President Uhuru Kenyatta himself, focusing on Manufacturing, Affordable Housing, Universal Health and Food Security. The Big 4 is Kenya’s current development and growth compass in our engagement with investors and partners”, said Namwamba.

He added that Kenya is looking for partners in areas of value addition in agri-industrial production to generate jobs for a “large pool of young well-skilled workforce” and “deployment of appropriate technologies to provide modern affordable housing for its populace reflective of the country’s model status as the home of UN-Habitat.”

He further said that President Uhuru Kenyatta’s “Building Bridges” initiative had raised Kenya’s political bar and democratic credentials to a whole new level, further smoothing the business atmosphere in the country.

He noted that Kenya continues to improve the business environment to encourage more investors not only to benefit Kenya but the whole of Africa.

On her part Liser welcomed the recently launched direct flight to New York saying the interconnectivity was key in supporting Inter-Africa trade improving a competitive aviation industry on the continent.

She said she was looking forward to the progress of the US-Kenya Working Group proposed by H.E Uhuru Kenyatta on his last visit to Washington DC.

She assured of her commitment to help champion and advance progressive US-Kenya/Africa relations and added she was looking forward to the round table private sector business meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta on the sidelines of the 32nd AU Heads of State and Government Summit in Addis where further details of US-Africa engagement will be discussed.

Liser urged Kenya to take full advantage of the forthcoming Maputo US-Africa Business Summit next June to expand American investment in the Big 4 Agenda and beyond.