President Kenyatta tells CSs to deliver or quit

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 1 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has fired a warning to his Cabinet Secretaries telling them to quit if they feel they are not up to the task.

He cautioned them against engaging in politics at the expense of serving Kenyans in their respective ministries, with reports that the statement was particularly directed at those unhappy with the elevation of Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi as their supervisor.

President Kenyatta says he made it clear to the CSs that he will not hesitate to replace any of them because there are many young Kenyans who are willing and ready to work.

“I have told you, if you are not ready to work for Kenyans and you only focus on politics, I want to tell you to ship out. I have many young Kenyans who are able and ready to work,” he stated.

It was the first Cabinet meeting this year, which he convened to take stock of government operations since the beginning of January.