Police probe 3 deaths at construction site linked to Mudavadi

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 2 – Police are investigating circumstances that led to the death of three workers at a construction site in Karen associated with Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi.

The incident happened on Thursday after they allegedly consumed an unknown concoction.

Mudavadi through his Twitter handle says four others were treated and discharged.

“On Thursday, 7 workers on a construction project in which I’ve partnered drunk an unknown concoction. Sadly 3 lost their lives but 4 have been discharged. The matter has been reported to the police for further investigation. Currently, I’m out of the country but shall do my best to assist the affected parties,” he tweeted.

Senior police officers at the Karen Police Station, where the incident was reported declined to give more information over the mysterious deaths.

“The case was reported here but I am not comfortable to divulge more details. Please call my seniors,” a junior police officer based at the station told Capital FM News.