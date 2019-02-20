Police looking for two men seen smoking bhang with child in video

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 20- Detectives are pursuing two men seen smoking bhang with a child aged below five years.

In a video posted on the Directorate of Criminal Investigations Twitter handle, the boy can be heard referring to one of them as an uncle.

The man then proceeds to give the child a roll of bhang and asks him to smoke, which he does amidst coughing.

“Uncle place it here,” the child is heard saying interrupted by a cough.

The other man is lying on a bed as he smokes.

Detectives say other than finding the two, they are interested to know the whereabouts of the child and his safety.

We’d like to speak to them in connection to this video that was brought to our attention – we’re extremely worried about the child,” reads the appeal by the DCI.

“If you can recognize them or have any information that may further our investigations, kindly DM us.”

Police are urging members of the public to share information that may help in the ongoing investigations over the bizarre incident.

Smoking bhang is illegal in the country and if one is found culpable, can serve a jail sentence of up to 14 years.

It is an incident that occurs when there is a global agitation for the legalization of bhang.

But experts are torn between use for pleasure and medical purposes.