Police investigating another fire incident in Gikomba Market

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 7 – Police are investigating the cause of a fire that burnt down a section of Gikomba Market in Nairobi, destroying property of unknown value.

According to Nairobi Deputy Commandant Richard Kerich, there were no casualties reported in the incident that occurred at about 10pm Wednesday when traders had already left the market that deals mainly in second hand clothes.

The incident follows another one that took place in November last year when a larger section of the market was destroyed in what was blamed on arsonists.

There have been a number of fires at the market in the past with many of the causes ending up unsolved.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko had promised that he would build a modern market to finally resolve the fire out breaks.

Earlier this week, several people were left homeless in a fire incident in Kangemi area.

The fire started from one of the affected structures before spreading fast to others.