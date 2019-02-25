Over 100 individuals summoned by DCI over Sh63bn Elgeyo Marakwet dams

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 25 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has summoned over 100 people for questioning over the Sh63bn Arror and Kimwarer Multi-Purpose dams in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

In a statement, DCI boss George Kinoti listed 27 companies and their more than 100 directors, whom he wants questioned over the controversial dams said to have cost the tax payer billions of money in dubious deals.

ADVERTISEMENT

This comes days after several high-ranking government officials – including Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich – were questioned over the scandal.

Companies listed include Silent Night (Kenya) Limited, Red Court Hotel Company Ltd, Azimath, Infinity Furniture, Charleston Travel, Oshwal Wholesalers, Mutual Registrars and New Italycor Limited among others.

Kinoti said directors of the companies are required to provide quotations, invoices, delivery notes and other relevant documents related to the contracts for the construction of the two dams and other related works.

Other companies are Express Travel Group, Travel Group, Samtab Electrical and Hardware Supplies, Thermoteq Industries, Thermoteq Prefab Houses Limited, Jupiter Real Limited, Amin Automotive Supplies, Highlands Valuers Limited, Adrian-Tricom Kenya Limited and Steel Structures Limited.

“The listed companies and their directors are believed to be connected with or have information which will assist in ongoing investigations into fraudulent construction of both Arror and Kimwarer multi-purpose dams valued at Sh63 billion,” Kinoti said in a statement.

The construction was scheduled to commence in December 2017 for the production of hydro-electricity and irrigation in the region to mitigate perennial challenges of drought, boost food production and increase electricity megawatts to the national grid.

“The companies were paid to offer various services,” Kinoti said, with reports indicating that money was paid upfront with no services provided.

Sources involved in the investigation have told Capital FM News that the probe is far and wide, with reports that top government officials had travelled to Italy where some or their representatives received kickbacks from a firm undertaking the construction.

Police have confirmed that in the course of investigations, Cabinet Secretaries Simon Chelugui (Water), Eugene Wamalwa (Devolution) and Mwangi Kiunjuri of Agriculture and their Principal Secretaries as well as officials in the Procurement and Accounts departments will be questioned to determine their roles, if any, in the tender awards or general dealings with the listed companies or their directors.

Already, Kinoti has dispatched a team of investigators to Rome, Italy to speak to officials of CMC Di Ravenna, the main company awarded the dams construction tender.

“It is not a simple matter because it involves huge sums of money in billions,” Kinoti said, “we must get to the bottom of it.”