Operations resume at City Hall after strike suspended

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 25 – Operations at the Nairobi County Government resumed on Monday after workers suspended their strike for 21 days to allow for dialogue with the Salaries and Remuneration Commission over the 2017 Collective Bargaining Agreement.

The strike had affected operations in various departments as cleaners, clinicians, cemetery workers, and those who plant trees, cut grass and unblock drainages took part in the protest.

The union leaders however said they will pursue the implementation of a 15 per cent salary increment in court.

The workers are blaming the SRC for their woes and accused it of being against their negotiated CBA despite the county having set aside funds in its supplementary budget to honour the deal.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko earlier met the workers and pleaded with them to call the strike off saying that the county is committed to implementing the deal.

The CBA was signed in May 2017, paving way for City Hall workers to get a pay increment of 15 per cent but the Salaries and Remuneration Commission rejected the deal.

The CBA was registered before Judge Nelson Abuodha of the Employment and Labour Relations Court.

The pay rise was to take effect in the 2017/2018 financial year but that has never happened.