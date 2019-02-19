Officer at centre of Riverside rescue also comes to Murage’s aid

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 19 – A Police Inspector has given a Sh56,000 cash donation to the 22-year-old father charged for trying to smuggle his month-old baby from the Kenyatta National Hospital to avoid settling a Sh56,937 medical bill.

Tamooh Sanaet, who was among security teams that responded to the 14 Riverside Drive terrorist attack on January 15 said he had wanted to settle the bill for Boniface Murage who was set free by the court on Tuesday but found it had already been paid.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I went to KNH this morning where I was told a well-wish had paid the bill. I then came to the court to give him the money because I had purposed to help him,” the Administration Police officer said while giving the cash donation to Murage.

Sanaet however warned Murage to avoid contravening the law.

“I want to urge you to avoid committing any crime however petty it may seem,” he implored.

“It is not that we’re supporting what you did because that was criminal – you’d have ended in jail. We however understand that this may have happened because of lack of funds,” Sanaet said.

While setting Murage free, Senior Resident Magistrate Caroline Nzibe handed him a three-month suspended sentence saying should he commit a crime within that period, he will be jailed.

“The accused persons admits he committed an offence stating that his financial status drove him to commit the offence. Be that as it may, the scales of justice tilt both ways and the court has a mandate to balance that scale,” the magistrate outlined in her ruling noting that Murage had two weeks to appeal.

Murage was charged with an attempt to commit a felony contrary to section 389 of the Penal Code.

Speaking to the media after his release, Murage thanked the well-wisher who cleared the medical bill incurred by his wife who was admitted to Kenyatta National Hospital on January 26.

Vivian Murage was due to be released on February 11 but the couple is said to have been unable to settle the bill.

Vivian’s husband attempted to smuggle the baby from the hospital on Saturday leading to his arrest.