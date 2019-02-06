ODM tells Murkomen to keep off its affairs for defending Jumwa and Dori

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 6 – Orange Democratic Movement Party (ODM) Secretary General Edwin Sifuna has played down the involvement of Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen in the case facing two rebel MPs terming it as irrelevant.

In a statement responding to the Elgeyo Marakwet’s association in the case, Sifuna has said the case pitting Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa and her Msambweni colleague Suleiman Dori over accusations of not toeing the party line is an internal party affair and Murkomen’s participation is illegitimate and prohibited.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jumwa and Dori are specifically accused of publicly displaying their support for Deputy President William Ruto 2022 presidential bid a move that irked the opposition outfit leading to instigate the disciplinary measure.

Sifuna said that an admission of Murkomen to the case was a clear manifestation that the two legislators do not understand the “constitution and rules governing ODM” and asked them to familiarize themselves with the document so as “to save themselves from ignorant misapprehensions in the future”.

“It is frankly embarrassing for your clients (Jumwa and Dori) to claim to be champions of the values and aspirations of ODM when they have no basic knowledge of the constitution of the party and it is indicative of how they have drifted from the mother ship,” read part of the statement.

Sifuna who spoke to Capital FM News earlier maintained that the party was keen to have the duo ousted and a by-election called in their respective constituencies.

“We have been very clear on that and as a party we are going to make sure that we actualize the same,” he said.

Sifuna has asked Murkomen to keep off the matter even as he insisted that the two lawmakers were given a fair hearing and upon assessment the ODM disciplinary committee in its report deemed it fit to have the two axed from the Raila Odinga led coalition.

Jumwa and Dori Tuesday through Murkomen had filed an appeal to ODM’s National Governing Council (NGC) protesting that due process was not followed in arriving at the conclusion that they warrant to be expelled.

“The impugned disciplinary process flouted rules of natural justice and the right to a fair hearing guaranteed under Article 50 of the Constitution and Article 8.4.2 of the ODM Constitution,” Murkomen wrote in the letter dated February 2.

Jumwa and Dori have argued that they only appeared before one member of the committee – Fred Othuok – despite a provision in ODM’s constitution expressly providing for a five-member Disciplinary Committee appointed by the National Executive Committee.

The duo wants the decision to expel them from the party rescinded stating the National Executive Committee improperly adopted a decision by the Disciplinary Committee not having been fully constituted.