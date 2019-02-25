Nyale, Kamwende among top officers moved by DCI boss

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 25 – Several top DCI officers have been moved in a major reshuffle effected by the Director of Criminal Investigations.

Among those affected is Munga Nyale, the current head of the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) who has been re-deployed to the DCI headquarters’ Planning Department.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new ATPU boss is John Gachomo who is in charge of the DCI department in Eastern Region.

He takes over the critical task of fighting terrorism – mainly working with local and international partners.

Nicholas Kamwende, who has served as the Head of DCI department in Nairobi County for a long time has been re-deployed to the Forensics Department, and will be handing over to Bernard Nyakwaka.

Kinoti said the changes are aimed at enhancing service delivery in the wake of complex security challenges facing the country.

“These are routine changes to enhance service delivery,” Kinoti told Capital FM News on telephone.

Rift Valley head of the DCI department Gideon Kibunjah has also been moved to the Training School in Nairobi’s South C as Commandant.

North Eastern DCI boss Mohammed Amin has also been re-deployed to the National Focal Point on Small Arms which is under the Interior Ministry.