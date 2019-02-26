Nurses’ union officials pardoned over contempt of court

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 26 – Four officials of the Kenyan National Union of Nurses have been discharged in a contempt of court case for failing to call off the nurses strike despite existing orders.

KNUN Secretary General Seth Panyako together with three other officials appeared before Employment and Labour Relations Court judge Nelson Abuodha who however cautioned him against defying court directives.

Panyako explained to the court that he had no intention of disobeying the court order which was never served on him.

However, he said KNUN has complied with court directive and the strike has been called off with KNUN members going back to work.

The Council of Governors had moved to the court on February 6 and obtained orders that suspended the industrial action for 60 days.

However, the nurses’ union refused to budge and declined to call off the strike paralysing services in the public hospitals.