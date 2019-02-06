Nurses resume work in Nairobi after Sonko deal, court order

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 6 – Nurses in Nairobi County have heeded the call by Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko to suspend their strike and a court order that came soon after.

Sonko met with the nurses on Tuesday at City Hall and agreed to pay them backdated allowances within 48 hours set to lapse on Friday, and also promised implement promotions of health workers.

Moments later, the Employment and Labour Relations Court issued an order suspending the strike for 60 days to allow conciliation talks.

A spot check by Capital FM News in various facilities, established that patients were getting treatment as usual and operations had resumed.

In Mbagathi hospital for instance, operations were crippled Monday and Tuesday but it was a different story Wednesday as the patients we spoke to said they had been adequately attended to.

Asumptah Ndovi had come for her last clinic before delivery at Mbagathi hospital.

“I have been attending all my clinics here and I was afraid what will happen if the nurses strike continues since it’s my first pregnancy,” she said.

“I brought my son here on Tuesday but I was told to go back, we have come back today and am happy that he has been treated,” said Peter Musyoka.

In Ngong Road County Hospital treatment was going on as well.

“Everything is going on well, people are being attended to,” said Sophia Waceke.

The nurses strike started on Monday in at least 11 Counties, and had paralyzed treatment forcing patients to return home unattended.

Nurses in other counties such as Kisumu kept off their work stations despite the strike being suspended.

According to the National Secretary General for Nurses Seth Panyako, only Machakos, Mombasa and Migori had honoured the Collective Bargaining Agreement signed last year in November.

In the agreement, the nurses wanted uniform allowance to be enhanced by Sh5,000 per year, nursing service allowance to be enhanced by Sh3,000 monthly and promotions.