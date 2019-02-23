New White Paper identifies financing models for the realization of UHC

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb, 23 – A new report on innovative health financing has identified three models central to the attainment of universal health coverage.

The White Paper launched at the launched at the Sankalp Africa Summit colluded on Friday recommends health financing through the Social Impact Bonds, Advance Market Commitments, and Asset Lease Financing.

Under the Social Impact Bonds model, the paper notes that efficient government spending on health can be attained through the adoption of result-oriented programmatic funding and support.



The second model, Advance Market Commitments, the paper notes will guarantee providers of medical products including devices and technology a long-term market and price with the end result being reduced risk of developing new solutions hence the ability of providers to leverage economies of scale.

According to the report, Asset Leasing Financing, which is the third model being fronted ensure immediate delivery of medical equipment through structured payments eliminating the limitations posed by inadequate funding.

The model also promotes maintenance, upgrade of equipment as well as training of users to enhance the utilization of the assets.