Nairobi County suspends matatu termini operating illegally

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 9 – The Nairobi County Government has suspended matatu termini that operate illegally as it seeks to end traffic jam in the Central Business District (CBD).

In a statement, the Director of Parking Services, Tom Tinega stated that illegal pick-up and drop-off points had been created in areas which had not been gazetted.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It has come to the attention of the City-County that illegal matatu pick-up and drop-off points have been created in areas not gazetted by the City County and especially within the CBD as per the law,” he said.

He pointed out that this has brought chaos and wasteful traffic jams leading to a huge loss of profits and manpower.

“This is to inform that only gazetted drop off points would be allowed and all non-gazetted drop off points have been suspended with immediate effect,” he stated.

There have been a number of initiatives launched to reduce the traffic jam within Nairobi with some of them being banning PSVs from the CBD and a proposed car-free day that is yet to be implemented.