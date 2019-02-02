Muturi declares Wajir West seat vacant, IEBC to set poll date

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 2 – The Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi has issued writs declaring the Wajir West parliamentary seat vacant following a Supreme Court ruling which nullified the election of ODM’s Mohammed Kolosh.

In the writ contained in the Kenya Gazette, Muturi directed the electoral commission to announce the date for by-election in the constituency.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Whereas a vacancy has arisen in the office of a member of the National Assembly in respect of the above mentioned constituency: now therefore, in pursuance of the provisions of Section 16(3) of the Elections Act, 2011, I command you that due notice being given, you do cause an election to be held according to law of a member to serve in the National Assembly for the said Constituency,” the Speaker of the National Assembly said.

The IEBC has 90 days from to announce the date of the by-election as well as put the necessary arrangements in place.

Section 16 of the Elections Act provides that a vacancy in the office of an MP shall be deemed to occur on the date of issuance of a notice to the commission from the date of the actual occurrence of the vacancy.

The ruling resulted from a petition by KANU’s Abdirahman Ibrahim Mohamed.