Mutua meets county staff, reveals actions to improve efficiency

Shares

, MACHAKOS, Kenya, Feb 25 – Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has warned that his government will not tolerate corruption and lethargy among its ranks.

The county chief at the same time ordered all ministries to conduct monthly meetings to discuss his government’s agenda and policies.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also instructed all ministries to prepare at least three bills pertaining to their departments to take to the County Assembly for pro-action legislation that would propel the county to greater heights.

Every ministry will also be required to set up an active website for the smooth interaction with the public for effective service delivery.

Mutua was addressing county employees at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos Town in a meeting also attended by his deputy Francis Maliti.

The governor added that his government would introduce a clocking system to manage employees’ attendance at work where they will be required to clock in thrice daily.

“All county employees should also have email addresses as most of the communication between departments and staff will be digitised,” Mutua said.

The governor told his officers to follow up on completed projects to ensure prudent management of the same along with sustainability.

Mutua who is also the Maendeleo Chap Chap Party Leader said he had joined forces with the other two Ukambani Governors, Charity Ngilu and Kivutha Kibwana to establish the South Eastern Kenya Economic block (SEKEB).

“We are also talking to development partners as we go about establishing our own bank that will offer cheap loans,” he told the employees.

He also challenged them to take up his Ministry of Agriculture quarter acre-farming concept and grow capsicum and ginger along with rearing traditional chicken, which was a lucrative venture.

The governor also warned those employees who were resisting transfers adding that those who refuse to move will be considered to have resigned.

He added that the county was collecting about Sh1.5 billion in revenue and this figure could reach Sh6 billion with the improvement of systems and efficiency.