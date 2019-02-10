Mutua asks Kalonzo to support his 2022 Presidential bid

Shares

, MOMBASA, Kenya, Feb 10 – Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has asked Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka to support his 2022 presidential bid.

Mutua said Kalonzo’s remarks that he will support the extension of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s term limit, is a clear indication that Kalonzo has abandoned the quest to vie for Kenya’s top seat.

Mutua said calls for the removal of presidential term limits is uncalled for and should not be supported.

“We as the Maendeleo Chap Chap do not support any proposal to remove presidential term limits or that of Governors. This will definitely re-introduce dictatorship into this country,” said Mutua.

Speaking during a press conference at Pride Inn Hotel Mombasa on Sunday, where he was flanked by his Deputy Francis Maliti, Mutua said Kalonzo’s statement that he will support the extension of presidential term limit shows that he is not a leader who is firm in his style of leadership.

He said it was almost expected that Kalonzo would shift his goal post, which makes him unfit for the presidency.

“As the Head of State or commander-in-chief of the Defence Forces, you must have a firm stand. Kalonzo’s style of leadership proves that he is unfit for the presidency” said Mutua.

He asked Kalonzo to now to support him instead.

Mutua declared that he is now the only leader from the Eastern region to have an interest in the presidency and asked the region to support him.

“Now that Kalonzo is not in the running, he should support me who now represents the Eastern region,” said Mutua.

Kalonzo has however issued a statement saying he was misquoted on his support for a change in the constitution that will allow a third presidential term.