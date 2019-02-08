Murathe’s tirade does not warrant a response – DP Ruto

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 8 – Deputy President William Ruto has said he will not answer former Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe following persistent accusations against him.

Ruto, who was fielding questions from journalists after making an address at Chatham House in London, said he is however ready to defend himself against every single accusation by Murathe.

The Deputy President, who was invited to London speak about Kenya’s national unity, regional integration, challenges of inclusion, growth and change stated that the decision of who will be Jubilee Party’s presidential flag bearer lies with the party and will be made at the right time.

“His remarks do not warrant a response from me. Our party will make the right decision when that time comes,” said Ruto.

Murathe resigned from the party’s top post after announcing that Ruto is not best suited to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“We don’t have an MoU with anyone to support them in 2022. If they agreed that with President Kenyatta, that is their problem. Let us meet at the ballot,” Murathe said at the time.

Murathe vowed to seek a Supreme Court interpretation if Ruto is qualified to vie for the Presidency having been in office for two terms, while also accusing him of serious integrity issues without specifics or giving specific evidence.

“Our legal team is working on the relevant legal arguments to present in court because the issue on whether a Deputy President can run in a presidential contest raises serious fundamental questions that must be addressed. But in the meantime, we will be starting with the constitutional court,” he said.

He swore to ensure that Ruto’s name is not included in the ballot and added that if the legal interpretation does not work in their favour, his team will be looking at other alternatives that would still retain their plans on course to block DP’s candidature.

However, Ruto who is keen to succeed President Kenyatta once his term expires, categorically made it clear that he is not interested in any political endorsement from any quarter but instead affirmed that he will seek the mandate from the electorate.