Murage walks free over KNH bill but must stay away from trouble

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 19 – Boniface Murage, the 22-year-old father accused of trying to smuggle his month-old baby out of the Kenyatta National Hospital to avoid paying a Sh56,937 bill has been handed a three-month suspended sentence.

Senior Resident Magistrate Caroline Nzibe however warned Murage that he would be sent to jail if he commits another offence during the three-month period.

Murage was charged with attempting to commit a felony contrary to section 389 of the Penal Code.

Speaking to the media after his release, Murage thanked well-wishers for clearing the medical bill incurred by his wife who was admitted at Kenyatta National Hospital on January 22.

Vivian Murage was due to be released on February 11 but the couple is said to have been unable to settle the bill.

Vivian’s husband attempted to smuggle the baby from the hospital on Saturday leading to his arrest.

A Police Inspector has offered to buy Murage a phone after he said he does not have one.