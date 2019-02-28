MPs Committee to vet Police Service Commission nominees

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 28 – The National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Administration and National Security will on Thursday start vetting the six nominees for commissioners of the National Police Service Commission (NPSC).

They include Eliud Ndungu Kinuthia who was nominated as the chairman, Lilian Kiamba, Eusibius Laibuta, lawyer Naftali Kipchirchir Rono, Alice Atieno Otwala and John Ole Mayaki as members.

If they convince the team, their names will be sent to the House for approval and subsequent appointment.

They will then take an oath to serve for six years.

The vetting follows the exit of the former commissioners headed by Johnston Kavuludi, after they stayed in office for six years.

It comes at a time when the term of the Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet who is a member of the commission ends. He leaves office next week.

Other members of the commission are Deputy Inspector General of Kenya Police Njoroge Mbugua and that of AP Noor Gabow, two former police officers, a chairperson who is a person who is qualified to be appointed as High Court Judge and three persons of integrity who have served the public with distinction.