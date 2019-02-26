MPs’ committee to hold briefing ahead of NPSC vetting

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 26 – The National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Administration and National Security will on Tuesday hold a briefing ahead of Thursday’s vetting of nominees to the National Police Service Commission (NPSC).

Among issues members will be appraised on include the number of petitions in support of or against the nominees.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Committee chairperson Paul Koinange will also highlight the program of activities during the vetting exercise.

The exercise is guided by the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act.

President Uhuru Kenyatta nominated Eliud Kinuthia for appointment as the Commission’s Chairman to succeed Johnston Kavuludi whose term ended in October last year.

He also included the names of five member nominee, Lilian Kiamba, Eusebius Laibuta, Naphtaly Rono, Alice Otwala and John Ole Moyaki.