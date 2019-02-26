More than 100 people to be questioned over Sh63bn dams probe

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 26 – Over 100 people are on Tuesday expected at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) after they were summoned for questioning over Sh63 billion Arror and Kimwarer Multi-Purpose dams in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

DCI boss George Kinoti stated that those summoned were paid for various services connected with the dams, which were scheduled to have started construction in 2017.

In a statement, Kinoti listed 27 companies and their more than 100 directors, whom he wants questioned over the controversial dams said to have cost the tax payer billions of shillings in dubious deals.

This comes days after several high-ranking government officials-including Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich-were questioned over the scandal.

Companies listed are Silent Night (Kenya) Limited, Red Court Hotel Company Ltd, Azimath, Infinity Furniture, Charleston Travel, Oshwal Wholesalers, Mutual Registrars and New Italycor Limited among others.

Construction of the Sh63 billion dams – which are purposed for production of hydro-electricity and irrigation within the said region – was flagged off in 2018 following an agreement between Kerio Valley Development Authority (KVDA) and the local community over land compensation.