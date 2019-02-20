MOH, Governors agree to employ nurses on contract to mitigate strike

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 20-The Ministry of Health and Council of Governor’s have decided to employ nurses on contract basis, in a bid to mitigate the impact of the ongoing strike in over 10 Counties.

This arrangement will ensure operations run smoothly in county health facilities where nurses have kept off their work places, despite the Court order and the Presidential directive.

In the medium term, they both agreed that its also necessary to amend some existing laws to provide recruitment of medical personnel on contract in emergency situations.

In a joint statement, they warned nurses participating in the strike despite last week’s Presidential directive that they of risk being dismissed.

“It is hereby reiterated that the defiant nurses at both levels of Government will face disciplinary action and in accordance with existing government regulations. In addition mechanisms will be in place to ensure that dismissed officers are re-hired at any level of Government ,” reads the statement.

Even with that, they reaffirmed their commitment to the ongoing conciliatory talks initiated by the Labor Ministry aimed at addressing nurses’ grievances.

They have agreed to deliver their report to the employment court within 60 days.

On matters regarding remuneration and benefits, and specifically counties that have signed the return to work formula, the two parties said they will be guided by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission so as to ensure they have no financial implications.

Counties that have illegally paid allowances shall be guided by the Controller of Budget.

Already, the Controller of Budget Agnes Odhiambo has a written to Mombasa County Government requesting them to stop paying enhanced nurses allowances until the approval is granted by SRC.

She also directed the County to recover all the enhanced allowances already paid to nurses on grounds that they were paid contrary to the law.