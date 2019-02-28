MFA says driver attached to diplomats involved in road accident airlifted to Nairobi

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 28 – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has denied reports a driver attached to a diplomat involved in a road accident on Tuesday was left at a Machakos hospital as two envoys involved in the crash were airlifted to Nairobi.

The said driver is currently admitted to Avenue Hospital after being airlifted alongside the two diplomats, a fellow driver and an aide.

MFA released a statement on Thursday assuring of support to Zambia’s High Commissioner Brenda Muntemba, and Botswana’s High Commissioner-Designate Duke Lefhoko who were involved in at accident along the Mombasa-Nairobi highway on Tuesday.

“The Ministry wishes Amb. Brenda Muntemba, Amb-designate Duke Lefhoko, Mr. Kama Wasa Kaluwue and Mr. Joseph Guttu quick recovery, and reassures that the Government of Kenya through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will offer any assistance needed as they recuperate,” Principal Secretary Macharia Kamau said.

Muntemba’s Second Secretary Kaluwue, and her driver Guttu are said to be in a stable condition.

The three “sustained serious injuries as a result of the accident that involved multiple vehicles,” the foreign ministry said.

The ministry commended Machakos County for providing ambulance to evacuate the diplomats from Machakos Level 5 Hospital to a waiting military chopper for specialized treatment in Nairobi.

Amb Kamau also expressed gratitude to the Kenya Defence Forces, AMREF, Kenyatta National Hospital and the Nairobi Hospital for providing support.