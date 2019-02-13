MCK warns media houses against hosting ‘fraudsters’

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 13 – The Media Council of Kenya has announced plans to crack the whip on media stations promoting fraudsters in their platforms starting Tuesday next week.

Speaking at an event organised to mark Worlds Radio Day, Media Council of Kenya (MCK) Chief Executive Officer David Omwoyo said it’s unfortunate that fraudsters have taken over a section of TV and radio stations, leading the society astray.

“We will be taking stern actions against media houses that host fraudsters because that’s deceiving Kenyans who listen or watch that particular station,” said Omwoyo.

Omwoyo gave an example of how some preachers come to various stations to say how they heal diseases such as cancer and HIV and getting people to believe them.

“People who believe in your station are likely to believe what is said by the people you bring on your platform, therefore if you bring a fraudster people will believe him or her,” said Omwoyo.

He said the council is committed to ensure media freedom is safeguarded but cautioned that freedom comes with responsibility.

He urged journalists to report any cases of harassment or threat for further action.