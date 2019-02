Shares

, MATUU, Kenya, Feb 2 – A leading businessman in Matuu, Machakos County was on Saturday morning found dead inside his car.

The man was found holding a plate of rice and a thermos, according to police.

Matuu Police Chief Eric Ngetich said the cause of death was yet to be established since the body did not have any visible mark.

The body was taken to a morgue awaiting a post-mortem.

Last year, a similar incident occurred within the county whet yet another businessman was found dead inside his car.