Matiangi to give progress report on Huduma Namba

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 28 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi is on Thursday expected to give a progress report on the National Integrated Identity Management System (NIIMS) registration process, better known ‘Huduma Namba’ after the pilot project ended last week.

Matiangi will be appearing before the Senate, together with his ICT counterpart Joe Mucheru and Attorney General, Kihara Kariuki ahead of the mass registration exercise which starts on March 15.

The Ministry began on an aggressive four-week civic education program, where Kenyans will be educated on the benefits of the system, where more than 40,000 were registered during the pilot program.

According to Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho, the Ministry will use the feedback from the process, to address the issues affecting Kenyans, before rolling it out to the rest of the Country from March 15.

The PS pointed out that the exercise will ensure that Kenyans get fast and efficient service delivery.

He stated that it will also help the government in its Big Four Agenda.

For one to be registered, the government will require an identification document which could either be a birth certificate, National Identity Card, driving license or the Kenya Revenue Authority Personal Identification Number.

A person registering will be required to provide a digital picture, give his name, gender, date of birth, age, citizenship, information about parents or guardians, place of birth, phone number, email address, physical and permanent residence and marital status.

The project involves the registration of all Kenyans and foreigners in the country by having their data, fingerprints and facial features captured to be stored in a central data base.

Among the benefits of having a ‘Huduma Namba’ is easy access to government services, coordinated registration of people and allocation of public resources.

It will also address duplication in registration and reduce operational costs, detect and prevent fraud, impersonation or any other crime.

Once registered, a person will be given a unique number that one will be required to use while accessing government services.