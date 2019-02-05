Matiangi chairs first Cabinet Committee at Harambee House

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 5 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi on Tuesday morning chaired the first cabinet committee, in line with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Executive Order issued last month.

The meeting at Harambee House brought together all Cabinet Secretaries, Attorney General Kihara Kariuki and the Head of the Public Service Francis Kinyua.

Officials who spoke to Capital FM News said the meeting that started at 7 am was called from last week when the CSs were notified through the Head of Public Service.

“All the CSs received the invitation letters that were sent by the Head of Public Service for the 7 am meeting,” an official said.

Matiangi was mandated to provide supervisory leadership in the delivery of all government programmes and projects and will directly report to the President, in what is reported to have caused a major friction within cabinet, leading to last week’s warning by the Head of State to disgruntled members of his cabinet to shape up or quit.

Under the Executive Order Number 1 of 2019 that was issued on January 21, Matiangi is required to provide supervisory leadership in the delivery cycle of all National Government Programmes and Projects.

He will also monitor and evaluate the follow up mechanisms for resources allocated for National Government Priority Programmes and Projects, to ensure proper utilization and realization of the targeted outcomes.

He will also provide coordinated strategic communication to the public and other stakeholders on the progress of National Government Programmes and Projects.

He will also prepare what is referred to the in the Executive Order as “accurate and timely progress reports for presentation to the President.”