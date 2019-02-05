Matiangi chairs first Cabinet Committee at Harambee House

Posted on by CAPITAL REPORTER
Shares
Matiangi was mandated to supervise all CSs and report directly to the President. Photo/CFM-FILE.

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 5 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi on Tuesday morning chaired the first cabinet committee, in line with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Executive Order issued last month.

The meeting at Harambee House brought together all Cabinet Secretaries, Attorney General Kihara Kariuki and the Head of the Public Service Francis Kinyua.

Officials who spoke to Capital FM News said the meeting that started at 7 am was called from last week when the CSs were notified through the Head of Public Service.

“All the CSs received the invitation letters that were sent by the Head of Public Service for the 7 am meeting,” an official said.

Related Content

Mutula to Wiper: There’s no shortage of parties
Munya among CS nominees facing challenge
President Kenyatta to receive report on proposed police reforms

Matiangi was mandated to provide supervisory leadership in the delivery of all government programmes and projects and will directly report to the President, in what is reported to have caused a major friction within cabinet, leading to last week’s warning by the Head of State to disgruntled members of his cabinet to shape up or quit.

Under the Executive Order Number 1 of 2019 that was issued on January 21, Matiangi is required to provide supervisory leadership in the delivery cycle of all National Government Programmes and Projects.

He will also monitor and evaluate the follow up mechanisms for resources allocated for National Government Priority Programmes and Projects, to ensure proper utilization and realization of the targeted outcomes.

He will also provide coordinated strategic communication to the public and other stakeholders on the progress of National Government Programmes and Projects.

He will also prepare what is referred to the in the Executive Order as “accurate and timely progress reports for presentation to the President.”

Popular
Kenyan pilots to halt Juba flights to force release of captured colleagues
Posted on by LABAN WANAMBISI
Raila slams foreign envoys ‘for meddling in Kenya politics’
Posted on by LABAN WANAMBISI
Foreign envoys fault NASA use of extra-constitutional means to challenge State
Posted on by JEREMIAH WAKAYA
Lawyers to boycott courts over disobedience by State officers
Posted on by LABAN WANAMBISI
Rights advocate Ndubi found inebriated near State House, claims drugged
Posted on by SIMON NDONGA
Recent
Anger grows in Italy as bridge toll hits 39
Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE
Hundreds rally in Moscow to demand release of ‘extremist’ teens
Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE
UK’s Theresa May to visit Kenya on Aug 30
Posted on by JEREMIAH WAKAYA
US blacklists Russian, Chinese companies for breaking North Korea embargo
Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE
Genoa bridge collapse: what we know
Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE