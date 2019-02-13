Man to be held for nine more days over wife’s murder alongside mistress

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 13 – Detectives have been granted nine days to detain the three main suspects in the murder of Kiambu woman Mary Wambui Kamangara pending conclusion of the ongoing investigations.

The Investigating Officer, Inspector John Wahome, of the Homicide Unit had requested for 14 extra days.

He told the court that he needed the additional time to subject the suspects to a mental assessment and take their DNA samples for analysis.

Senior Resident Magistrate (SPM) Stella Atambo says she has granted the prosecution more time since the case is weighty and complex.

“This is a weighty issue that needs time and due diligence,” she said in her ruling.

The suspects are Wambui’s husband Joseph Kori Karue, his mistress Judy Wangui Mungai and car hire businessman Michael Mathenge who admitted to have helped ferry the woman’s body to a dam in Juja where it was dumped.

They will be held at Muthaiga police station.

Lawyer Cliff Ombeta had alleged that his client Wangui had been tortured at Juja Police Station by police officers trying to extract information and to coerce her to change her statement.

“My client was tortured as two female police officers tried to extract information from her. They also attempted to coerce her to alter her statement, I don’t know in whose favour,” Ombeta submitted.

He claimed that “chili was inserted in her private parts.”

Atambo directed that a probe is carried out in a bid to establish the truth and a report filed in court on February 27.

Police have so far indicated that they may charge Wangui and Mathenge with the murder after failing to directly like Kori to the killing.

The initial probe has revealed how the deceased spent the fateful day together with her husband’s girlfriend who then lured her to her house in Four Ways Junction on Kiambu road where she was killed.

The case will be mentioned on February 27.