Makueni partners with National Government on youth, women empowerment

, WOTE, Makueni, Feb 2 – The Government of Makueni County is set to partner with the National government through the Ministry of Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs on initiatives geared towards empowering the youth and women in the county.

This was agreed after Governor Kivutha Kibwana and his Cabinet on Friday held lengthy discussions with Chief Administrative Secretary for the ministry, Rachael Shebesh on behalf of her Cabinet secretary Margaret Kobia and identified a number of possible initiatives and programs to partner on.

Shebesh, while lauding Makueni for its outstanding performance in various areas expressed her interest specifically on partnership that impacts the lives of young people citing low uptake of the Youth Enterprise Fund in the county.

“I am interested in seeing that we touch the lives of our young people through the youth fund. It will be a win-win situation for both governments. We have the capacity to fund to even to a tune of Sh10 million in a month to the youths through the fund,” Shebesh said.

Governor Kibwana said that his government will be more proactive in creating awareness to women and youth on the opportunities available for their empowerment including the funds adding that signing of a Memorandum of Understanding will be ripe after areas of priorities are refined by the two teams.

“We want to be very active in reaching out to our youth and women so that we increase the uptake of the youth and women funds in the County. Once the two teams on the ground refine on the areas of priority, then we will be ready to sign an MoU.”

Later in the day, CAS Shebesh together with Deputy Governor Adelina Mwau issued Women Enterprise Fund cheques worth Sh2.9 million to 100 women in Wote.