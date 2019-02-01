Linturi ordered out of Runda house as Maryanne reinstated

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 1 – Meru Senator Mithika Linturi has suffered a setback after the court issued an order barring him from entering the shared house with his estranged wife Maryanne Kitany in Runda.

Senior Resident Magistrate Isaac Orenge instead ordered Kitany to exclusively take possession of the house with her six children.

He said the embattled Senator should not threaten, harass or engage in cultural, customary rites or practice or rights that may hinder the peaceful enjoyment of the contentious property.

In the orders issued on Friday, the magistrate said Linturi should “not even watch or loiter near or prevent the occupant (Kitany) from accessing the shared residence being Mae Ridge Country villas house no 16 erected on LR no 7785/1324(LR 12324).

The court also warned that Linturi should not even visit office businesses or other places that the applicant frequents.

The trial magistrate further issued stringent measures preventing the Senator from making any other contacts with the applicant whether by telephone or correspondence unless authorized by the court.

The court has subsequently ordered the Officer in Charge of Runda Police Station to ensure compliance of the orders.

And Maryanne has been to enter other residences formally owned jointly with Linturi accompanied by enforcement officers for the purposes of collecting personal effects.

The applicant through his lawyer Dunstan Omari moved to court in December 2018 after she was forcefully kicked out from the Runda house by a group of goons hired by Linturi.