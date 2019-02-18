Lawyer killed at his home in Lukenya, Machakos County

Shares

, MACHAKOS, Kenya, Feb 18 – A lawyer was Sunday afternoon killed at his home in Lukenya, Machakos County.

Athi River Police Commander Sharma Wario confirmed the incident saying the lawyer was shot several times by unknown armed men.

The lawyer was identified in police records as Robert Chesang.

Chesang was alone when he was attacked and that nothing was stolen from his home during the attack.

His body has been taken to Shalom Hospital Mortuary as investigations commence.

His home has been cordoned by police as a crime scene.