Launch of pilot biometric registration kicks off in Nyandarua

Today 9:46 am (2 hours ago)
Shares
The launch is being supervised by several Principal Secretaries led by the Ministry of Interior’s Karanja Kibicho who is leading the exercise in Nyandarua/FILE

By CAPITAL REPORTER, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 18 – The pilot program of the National Integrated Identity Management System (NIIMS) better known Huduma Namba is starting Monday in 15 counties.

The launch is being supervised by several Principal Secretaries led by the Ministry of Interior’s Karanja Kibicho who is leading the exercise in Nyandarua.

Other counties selected for the pilot project are Nairobi, Uasin Gishu, Kisii, Kajiado, Baringo, Marsabit, Wajir among others.

Kibicho says the project involves the registration of all Kenyans and foreigners in the country by having their data, fingerprints and facial features captured to be stored in a central data base.

GET TOP NEWS FOR THE DAY DIRECT TO YOUR INBOX

Shares

Latest Articles

More Stories

News Podcasts

Opinion Leaders

Most Viewed