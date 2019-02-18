Launch of pilot biometric registration kicks off in Nyandarua

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 18 – The pilot program of the National Integrated Identity Management System (NIIMS) better known Huduma Namba is starting Monday in 15 counties.

The launch is being supervised by several Principal Secretaries led by the Ministry of Interior’s Karanja Kibicho who is leading the exercise in Nyandarua.

Other counties selected for the pilot project are Nairobi, Uasin Gishu, Kisii, Kajiado, Baringo, Marsabit, Wajir among others.

Kibicho says the project involves the registration of all Kenyans and foreigners in the country by having their data, fingerprints and facial features captured to be stored in a central data base.