Latest US airstrike kills 24 Al-Shabaab militants in Somalia

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 1- Another United States forces airstrike targeting Al-Shabaab terrorists in Somalia has killed 24 militants.

The Thursday’s attack in Shebeeley, Hiran Region comes barely two weeks after another deadly airstrike killed 52 terrorists.

According to the United States Africa command, the precision airstrike is part of a larger effort to support the Somali National Army as it increases pressure on the terrorist network and its recruiting efforts in the region.

“We are partnered with the Federal Government of Somalia, and other international partners, to protect the people of Somalia,” said Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Gregg Olson, U.S. Africa Command director of operations.

“Precision strikes are part of our strategy. Strikes continue to help our partners make progress in their fight against the transnational terrorists who oppose peace in Somalia and in the region.”

After the 14 Riverside attack on January 15 that claimed 21 lives of them an American, the Al-Qaeda linked militants claimed responsibility saying they were revenging against the US for moving their embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

“U.S. Africa Command will continue to work with its partners to transfer the responsibility for long-term security in Somalia from AMISOM to the Federal Government of Somalia and its Member States, and U.S. forces will use all effective and appropriate methods to protect the Somali people, including partnered military counter-terror operations with the Federal Government of Somalia, AMISOM and Somali National Army forces,” reads the statement.

Over the last five months, US Forces similar air strikes have killed hundreds of Al-Shabaab terrorists.