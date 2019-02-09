Kisumu to host international Conference on affordable housing

Shares

,

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 9 – Kisumu is set to host an international conference next month on adequate and affordable housing.

ADVERTISEMENT

A non-state actor, Grassroots Trust coordinator Lawrence Apiyo stated that the conference is expected to discuss issues on shelter for social stability of the residents.

Apiyo said shelter is important to the quality of life and human dignity thus the need to give it the attention it deserves.

Addressing a press conference in Kisumu, Apiyo explained that every person is entitled to a right to adequate housing.

He indicated that measures must be put in place to construct more affordable houses to fit the high number of people migrating from rural to urban areas.

Apiyo explained that soon the world will be urban due to the growing population and the lack of housing options for the growing urban population continues to drive people into the informal sector.

He pointed out that the government plans to build low-cost houses under Agenda Four is a commendable move.

Apiyo noted that the government must now enhance access to finance for developers and buyers to come up with adequate housing units.