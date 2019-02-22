Kisumu nurses call off strike after deal with county govt

Shares

, KISUMU, Kenya Feb 22 – Kisumu County nurses have been ordered by their union officials to resume work Friday, even as the strike continues in more than ten counties.

This follows a return to work agreement signed between the county government of Kisumu and the union officials.

The union’s branch Secretary General Anne Owiti says the nurses agreed to return to work to give room for the conciliation committee to come up with a way forward.

Owiti has assured the nurses that none of them will be victimized.

Kenya National Union of Nurses Secretary General Seth Panyako has urged the government to meet the nurses’ demands, while vowing to press on with the strike that started three weeks ago.