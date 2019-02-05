Kenyatta cautions against foreign interference in internal affairs of African countries

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 5 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has today cautioned against foreign interference in the internal affairs of African countries.

The President said external players should not use the challenges facing the continent to curtail its progress.

President Kenyatta was speaking Tuesday at State House, Nairobi, when he received a special message from President Omar Al-Bashir of Sudan.

The special message, delivered by Vice President Osman Mohammed Yousif, assured that the situation in Sudan was under control and the country was calm contrary to the picture painted by some foreign actors.

President Kenyatta said Kenya will continue to support Sudan as it manages its internal affairs and called for the lifting of the sanctions imposed on the country.

“Kenya will stand with Sudan and I am optimistic that Sudan will overcome the challenges it is facing,” the President said.

“We will continue our solidarity with Sudan because the sovereignty of all IGAD member states is something of great importance to us,” he added.

The Head of State pointed out that, as a member of IGAD, Sudan was a pillar of stability in the region.

He informed the Sudanese Vice President that the recent Summit of the East African Community had endorsed Kenya’s bid for a non-permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2021-2022 period, saying he looked forward to Sudan’s support when the time comes.

The Sudanese Vice President stressed Kenya’s importance in the region, saying that was why President Kenyatta had to be briefed on the situation in Sudan.

He praised the level of cooperation between the two countries, noting that Kenya is one of Sudan’s key development partners.

President Kenyatta and the Sudanese Vice President also discussed trade matters, where they agreed on the need to expand trade relations for the benefit of the two countries.

President Kenyatta cited increased uptake of Kenya’s tea in the Sudanese market and sharing of expertise in the extractive industry as areas that should be given emphasis.

The Sudanese Vice President was accompanied by Sudan’s Minister of Labour and Human Resources, Bahar Idriss Abu Garda, the Permanent Secretary for Political Affairs in the Sudanese Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Ilham Ahmed and Sudan’s Ambassador to Kenya, Gariballa Khidir Ali Eldaw.

Kenya’s Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Macharia Kamau, also attended the meeting.