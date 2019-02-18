Kenya set to host French President Macron next month

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 18 – French President Emmanuel Macron will make a two-day State visit to Kenya mid next month.

French Ambassador Aline Kuster-Menager, today confirmed that the French President will visit the country when she paid a courtesy call on President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi.

ADVERTISEMENT

President Kenyatta said he looked forward to hosting the French President, saying he expects the visit to break new ground in the bilateral relations between Kenya and France.

“Traditionally, Kenya and France enjoy strong bilateral ties and I am pleased that we’ve continued to deepen the relations. I look forward to the visit by President Macron,” President Kenyatta said.

During President Macron’s visit, Kenya and France are expected to sign several agreements and MoUs covering various subjects of mutual interest between the two countries.

The proposed rapid transit train service between Nairobi Central Business District and the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport is among projects expected to feature prominently when President Kenyatta hosts the French leader in Nairobi.