Kajiado to host 2019 Madaraka Day fete

, NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 3 – Kajiado County has been chosen to host this year’s Madaraka Day celebration.

President Uhuru Kenyatta made this revelation when he arrived back to Kenya from Arusha, Tanzania, where he attended the 20th Heads of State Summit of the East African Community.

His announcement is in line with a recent trend in which celebrations to mark some national holidays are held in the counties, a departure from the past when all such events were held in Nairobi.

Last year’s event took place in Meru County.

2016 was the first time that the celebrations were held outside of the capital city following an agreement between President Uhuru Kenyatta and governors that two (Madaraka Day on June 1 and Mashujaa Day in October 20) of the three national holidays will be hosted by counties other than Nairobi on a rotational basis.

The 2016 fete was held in Nakuru County while Nyeri County hosted Madaraka day in 2017.

Madaraka Day commemorates the day Kenya attained internal self-rule in 1963, preceding full independence from Great Britain on December 12 that year.