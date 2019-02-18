Judges to rule if more parties can join DCJ Mwilu’s petition

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 18 – A five-judge bench is later Monday afternoon set to decide whether three new interested parties will be enjoined to a petition by Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu seeking to stop her prosecution on fraud-related charges.

Applications by the Federation of Women Lawyers, the Kenya section of the International Commission of Jurists, and lawyer Kamotho Njenga have been opposed by Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji and Attorney General Paul Kariuki.

Senior Deputy Public Prosecutor Dorcas Oduor told Justices Helen Omondi, Mumbi Ngugi, Francis Tuiyot, Chacha Mwita and William Musyoka that Mwilu will not suffer any prejudice if the application was declined.

The bench was further implored to find that their presence in the matter is an abuse of the court process.

ICJ is seeking to be enjoined in the matter as a friend of the court, with the two other applicants making submission in support of Mwilu’s application.