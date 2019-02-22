Indian and a Kenyan arraigned over human trafficking

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 22 – A Kenyan and Indian national are to remain in police custody for a period of five days to allow immigration officers finalize investigations on human trafficking.

The suspects identified in documents as Patel Ketulrumar Govindbhai and Patroba Odhiambo Tobia were arrested at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), after immigration officers and other security agents suspected that they were engaged in illegal activities.

An affidavit, sworn by Gilbert Wawete Walter, an Immigration Officer, states that two were arrested as result of intelligence and preliminary investigation relating to human smuggling racket at JKIA.

He told Senior Principal Magistrate Benson Zakya, that the unlawful activities involve Kenyans and foreign nationals who facilitate the procurement of fake Visas, Passports and other travel documents.

The prosecution told court that at the time of arrest, immigration officers recovered, mobile phones, sim cards pass ports, tickets and boarding passes which are being subjected to detailed forensic examination and police needs time do so.

The immigration officer had applied for 15 days custodial, but was reduced to five after lawyer Abdul Ngoya for the suspects objected to the state application on grounds that the court has not been shown items recovered from them.

He said that since the investigating officer is holding items for forensic examination, he does not need 15 days to hold them in custody.

The matter will be mentioned on March 6, 2019 for further directions.