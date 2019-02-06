I won’t exit political scene after my term ends – Governor Kibwana

Shares

, MAKUENI, Kenya, Feb 6 – Makueni Governor Prof Kivutha Kibwana has announced that he will not retire from active politics in Makueni even after his term expires.

Speaking in Makindu, the governor who is also a human rights activist said he cannot let the county be run by someone who is not development oriented.

”This thing of saying my time has expired is rubbish. I will not go anywhere, I will be here. Isn’t it? Who said I will retire from politics? Didn’t you people tell me not to retire from politics? I will be here to help our people” the governor said.

He categorically stated that he will groom another politician who he feels is capable of fitting in his shoes.

“I will go nowhere after my term ends. Even if there will be another governor. I will be here, very active,” Kibwana said.

“I will have a hand on who to fill my position will groom him and make sure he becomes the governor. Of course there are people we can’t trust to hold that seat,” he added.

The law professor was also clear that the Council of Governors (COG) wants the term of Governors in office to be reviewed so as to allow them seek re-election as many times as possible.

He revealed that the COG has been meeting to come up with a firm proposal that will allow them to contest elections even beyond their 10 year limit.