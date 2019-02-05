I will shake NTSA to its bone marrow, Matiangi vows

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 5 – Interior and Co-ordination of National Government Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi says the National Transport and Safety Authority will have to be restructured in order for it to meet its mandate.

Speaking after touring the road safety agency offices, Matiangi pledged to carry out the clean-up after meeting the newly named board on Tuesday.

“We will go about this exercise with very little mercy, where laws have been broken and where things have been done in a manner in which they are not supposed to be done. Let’s be honest people and let us live a life of integrity.”

“We cannot have been entrusted such a serious responsibility like registering motor-vehicles and so on and all we would do is play games with it, without noticing and understanding the dangers we are exposing our country to,” he warned.

The CS said the ministry has already identified the gaps that need to be sealed in order to prevent the misdeeds that led to double registration of a car that was used in last month’s 14 Riverside Drive terror attack.

Matiangi also apologised to Kenyans for NTSA’s failure and has promised that it will not happen again.

“I have forthrightly apologised and said sorry for the mistake that happened here, of that double registration, but I do not intend to apologise again. I do not make excuses for responsibilities that have been given to us.”

“I promise my fellow Kenyans, it will not happen again…we will shake it (NTSA) to its bone marrow and we will ensure that this organization meets the obligation that statute provides that it should meet,” the CS affirmed.

Six officials of NTSA were arraigned in court on Friday over their involvement in the terrorist attack that left 21 dead.

Police asked to be given more days to conclude investigations to establish who issued the fake number plates to the terrorists

The arrest of the six is linked to the discovery of a vehicle in Kitengela with an identical registration number as the one used by terrorists who attacked 14 Riverside Drive on January 15.

The matter will be heard on February 7, 2019.